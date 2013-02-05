Neha Tripathi looks at second consecutive title

Kolkata: Neha Tripathi, who made a sensational start to the 2013 domestic season, is aiming at a consecutive title at the second leg of the Hero Women’s Professional golf tour at the Tollygunge Golf Club tomorrow. Neha who won her maiden HWPGT title at the historic Royal Calcutta Golf Club, will again enjoy home advantage and is confident of continuing the good form.





Sharmila Nicollet, the only Indian to retain her LET card for a second consecutive year, will make a comeback after having missed the first leg due to injury. Sharmila has been in good form recently and with the LET card under her belt is raring to go. Vani Kapoor and veteran golfer Smriti Mehra will also look to put up a strong performance at the Tollygunge golf club.





The second leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf tour will be played from February 5, 2013 to February 7, 2013 at the Tollygunge Golf Club over 54 holes.