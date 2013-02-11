Top amateurs for Tata Steel Haryana Open

Gurgaon: The country’s top amateurs will be seen in action when the Tata Steel Haryana Open Amateur Golf Championship the inaugural event of the Tata Steel Indian Amateur Golf Tour tees off at the challenging Golden Greens Golf Club here on Tuesday.

As many as 80 players will battle it out for honours in the event to be played over four days of strokeplay. Leading the competition front is the youth brigade of Karan Taunk, Viraj Madappa and Trishul Chinnappa who have made ripples on the National circuit. Madappa in a bid to become the youngest champion had lost in the final of the 112th Tata Steel Amateur Golf Championship of India last month while Karan Taunk had made it to the last four.

Amongst the experienced, the battle will be between three time Sri Lankan Open Amateur champion Simarjeet Singh, Gagan Verma, Vikram Rana and Manav Das.

Tata Steel who have taken on the mantle of the title sponsors have truly added steel in the growth and development program for the sport of golf. “We are happy to play host to the prestigious event a part of a very successful season of the Tata Steel Amateur Tour,” said Farzan Heerjee, Head Corporate Relations, Tata Steel. “We are pleased that our efforts have resulted in producing and nurturing some exceptional talent and we hope to further grow the Tour in the coming seasons,” added Farzan.

“I played the practice round today and the course is in good condition. Hopefully my game should come good. I do not have any plans but I am going to take it hole by hole as I have not played much on this course,” said Madappa on the eve of the tournament.

The Golden Greens designed by martin Hawtree is the only true links course in India and is primed to host the national event. The deep pot bunkers and the roughs demand accuracy.