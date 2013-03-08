Top players to compete in Business Today Pro Am

New Delhi: The 18th edition of the Business Today Pro Am of Champions is all set to unfold on March 9 & 10, 2013 at the picturesque Classic Golf Resort in Manesar.



20 top women professional golfers from India and Asia will be seen in action along with some of India’s best corporate golfers. Only the professional women golfers, however, will be eligible for the prize money of Rs 1.1 million.



The tournament, aimed at developing and growing women’s golf in India, is sanctioned by the Women’s Golf Association of India – the governing body for women’s professional golf in India. The tournament will see Real Estate and Hospitality major, BRYS Group come on board as the presenting sponsor for the first time.



Three individual corporate winners from the Mumbai and Bangalore legs of the tournament will also be part of the grand finale in Delhi.

The Winning Teams and Individual Winners in three different categories from the regional and final legs of the tournament will get a chance to play at the International leg at Mauritius in June.



Bangalore’s Sharmila Nicollet, who also is the only Indian to have retained her LET card for the second consecutive year, will lead the Indian roster of professional golfers along with veteran Smriti Mehra. Other Indian professionals to watch out for would be Neha Tripathi, Vani Kapoor, Ankita Tiwana and Meghna Bal.



The international brigade will be led by top Asian women professionals Tiranan Yoopan from Thailand and Ainil Abu Bakar Johani from Malaysia. Other notables on the course will be Penappa Pulsawath from Thailand and Tang Ni Nhung from Vietnam.



Speaking on the occasion, Anil Mehra, Vice Chairman, the India Today Group said, “The tournament will see the participation of over 150 prominent Indian Business Leaders who will be playing with some of the top Indian and Asian Women Professional Golfers. I firmly believe that the tournament has not only helped in popularizing the game of golf amongst top corporate leaders, but has also given a unique platform to top Indian professional as well as amateur golfers, to interact informally with some of the country’s key decision makers. It surely is no fluke that the BT Pro-am success story has coincided with the growth of the game in India, and we believe that our association with the Women’s Professional Golf Tour will help develop the women’s game, and ultimately take it to heights that men have reached today.”



Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gaur, Chairman & Managing Director, BRYS GROUP said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with one of the most premium Golf tournaments in the country. Business Today Pro-Am of Champions is a great association opportunity for BRYS with corporate leaders and Indian Professional golfers, who form an important segment of our target audience. It gives us an opportunity to offer them an experience of our premium offerings in the real estate and hospitality segment. BRYS Group in a short span of time has carved its name in the high end luxury real estate options. Also, our BRYS Fort resort in Jaisalmer is a much sought after destination for the A+ segment. We have grand plans for the the segment and BT Pro-Am is a great opportunity to reach out to this niche audience."

By Indian Sports News Network