Aman Raj clinches Usha IGU Karnataka junior title

Bengaluru: Aman Raj, who went into the final day with a slender one-shot lead, held it through the final day to clinch the Usha IGU Karnataka juniors golf championship 2012 at Clover Greens golf course at Bengaluru.



Aman Raj, who hails from Patna, held his nerves over the back nine and, including five pars in a row from 14th to 18th to stay ahead. He was one over for the day through 11 holes, but then eagled the par-5 12th and birdies the 13th. Then he parred the remaining for a card of 68 and a total of nine-under par 271.



Yashas Chandra from Mysore, who made a great charge with birdies on 14th and 15th, faltered on the par-5 17th, where he bogeyed and missed out by one shot. He finished second at eight-under 272.



Aman picked up 45 points towards the Order of Merit, while Yashas got 35 and third placed Vashishta Pawar (65) got 28, the same as Sidharth Semwal (66), Shubhankar Sharma (69) and Abhishek Kuhar 69), all of whom totaled seven-under 273.



Aman had three birdies and one eagle and three bogeys in his card of 68. Yashas had seven birdies and just one bogey.



Young Prakhar Asawa also totaled eight-under 272 for the tournament. But Yashas returned a card of 66 for the final day, while Prakhar returned 68.



Prakhar received the second runner-up prize in over all category but he won the trophy in his own category B. Viraj Madappa (67) whose total was six-under for the tournament clinched the runner-up title in category B with his better round of 67 for the day.



Piyush Sangwan from DLF, whose total was identical to Viraj came second runner-up. Piyush (70) also totaled six-under 274.



In Category B, Asawa got 45 points, while Madappa and Sangwan got 33 each, whole tying for second.



The Prizes were given away by Mr Venkat, Regional manager, Usha International and Mr. GR Srinivasan, Resident Director, Clover Greens.



