This is Just the Beginning: Harmanpreet Kaur after India Clinch Maiden Women’s World Cup Title

Navi Mumbai: In what will go down as a defining moment in Indian sporting history, the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.



A sensational all-round performance from Deepti Sharma and a blistering innings by Shafali Verma powered India to a total of 298 for seven, before they bowled out South Africa for 246 to seal the victory in front of an electrifying home crowd.



A Night to Remember in Navi Mumbai



India, who had endured heartbreaks in several previous World Cups, finally crossed the line after years of near misses. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, overcome with emotion, summed up the sentiment perfectly:

“Every time after every World Cup, we were always discussing crossing that line. This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier, and our next plan is to make this a habit.”



For millions of fans watching across the country, this wasn’t just a sporting triumph—it was vindication for years of hard work, persistence, and belief in women’s cricket.



Verma’s Early Fire Ignites the Stage



The day began with drizzle and a two-hour delay, but the rain could not wash away the anticipation. When play began, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana strode to the crease like women on a mission.



Verma immediately found her rhythm, cracking Marizanne Kapp for a boundary through cover and following it up with a picture-perfect drive that drew roars from the stands. Mandhana matched her partner’s intent, unleashing a flurry of boundaries that took India past fifty within seven overs.



Their partnership blossomed beautifully until Mandhana fell for 45, caught behind attempting a cut off Chloe Tryon. Verma, unfazed, went on to score a sparkling 87 off 78 balls, mixing brute power with grace.



Her innings, laced with nine fours and two sixes, set the tone for India’s dominance. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 24, and Harmanpreet Kaur added a brisk 20 before Deepti Sharma took control of the innings’ final phase.



Sharma’s composed 58 off 56 balls, coupled with Richa Ghosh’s explosive cameo of 34, pushed India to a formidable total of 298 — a score that felt just enough for a World Cup final.



Deepti Sharma Delivers Double Delight



If Sharma’s batting was calm and classy, her bowling was sheer artistry. South Africa began the chase confidently, with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits adding 50 for the opening wicket.



Wolvaardt, the tournament’s most consistent performer, once again rose to the occasion, compiling a fluent 101 off 98 balls. Her innings saw her surpass Alyssa Healy’s record for the most runs (510) in a single World Cup edition.



But India’s bowlers struck back with surgical precision. Amanjot Kaur’s sharp throw ran out Brits for 23, while debutant Sree Charani trapped Anneke Bosch in front for a duck. When Verma came on to bowl, the tide turned dramatically—she removed both Sune Luus and Kapp in quick succession.



And then came the moment everyone will remember—Deepti Sharma’s spell that crushed South Africa’s hopes. Bowling with control and guile, she claimed 5 for 39, slicing through the lower order.



Each wicket sent shockwaves through the packed stadium, but it was the dismissal of Wolvaardt—caught brilliantly by Amanjot Kaur after juggling the ball thrice—that sealed the deal.



Scenes of Euphoria



As the final wicket fell, the DY Patil Stadium erupted in celebration. Flags waved, tears flowed, and chants of “India! India!” filled the air. Players embraced each other, some collapsing to their knees in disbelief.



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy amid fireworks and thunderous applause, her words resonating with purpose: “We stayed positive when we lost three games in a row. We knew what we had to do, and everyone gave everything. This team deserves to be here. This is not the end—it’s just the beginning.”



Heroes of the Final



- Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her swashbuckling 87 and two crucial wickets.

- Deepti Sharma deservedly took home the Player of the Tournament award for her all-round brilliance—consistent with both bat and ball throughout the campaign.

- Amanjot Kaur, whose catch turned the match, summed up the collective emotion:

“That catch of Wolvaardt was everything. I fumbled first, but glad I got it the second time. This is just the start. We’re going to dominate the world.”



Tears, Triumph, and Tendulkar



In a touching moment, Verma revealed how seeing Sachin Tendulkar in the stands lifted her spirits: “When I saw him, it gave me an incredible boost. He’s the master of cricket and his belief in me means everything.”



Verma’s words reflected the faith of a generation raised on Indian cricket’s greatest icons, now inspiring a new wave of heroes.



Smriti Mandhana, visibly emotional, added: “Every World Cup, we’ve come close but fallen short. Today, to see ‘Champions India’ on the screen—it’s a surreal moment. We’ve waited for this all our lives.”



A Dream Fulfilled, a Legacy Begun



The victory also stands as a testament to India’s preparation and mental resilience under head coach Amol Muzumdar, who hailed it as “a watershed moment for Indian cricket.”

“They’ve worked terribly hard. We never saw losses as failures—just as lessons. The way they turned up today, in a packed final, is magical.”



South Africa’s Brave Fight



Despite the heartbreak, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt remained proud: “We were either really good or really bad this tournament, but mostly really good. India were better today, no doubt. Still, I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”



Her century was a masterclass in patience and power, but without support from the middle order, the chase faltered. Annerie Dercksen’s spirited 35, featuring two massive sixes, gave a glimmer of hope before Sharma’s brilliance extinguished it.



The Final Word



As the fireworks faded into the Navi Mumbai sky, the magnitude of India’s achievement began to sink in. The wait was over. After decades of heartbreaks—from the 2005 final loss to the near miss in 2017—India finally stood tall as world champions.



For the fans, it was more than just a trophy—it was a symbol of belief, persistence, and the rise of women’s cricket in India.



And for Harmanpreet Kaur and her warriors, it’s not just about one night of glory—it’s about setting a legacy in motion.

“We were waiting for this moment for years,” Harmanpreet said, clutching the trophy. “Now that it’s here, we want to make it a habit.”



Final Scorecard:



India: 298/7 (50 overs) – Verma 87, Sharma 58, Khaka 3/58

South Africa: 246 all out (45.3 overs) – Wolvaardt 101, Dercksen 35, Sharma 5/39

Result: India won by 52 runs

Player of the Match: Shafali Verma

Player of the Tournament: Deepti Sharma