IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians hold nerve in a thrilling 12-run win over Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling 12-run victory against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday. Batting first after being invited, MI posted an imposing total of 205 for 5. Tilak Varma led the charge with a well-crafted 59 from 33 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes. He received solid support from Ryan Rickelton (41), Suryakumar Yadav (40), and Naman Dhir, who remained unbeaten on 38.

For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming 2 wickets for just 23 runs in his four overs. However, MI’s total proved challenging, especially as dew began to play a role later in the game.

Chasing 206, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start but suffered a late collapse. Karun Nair’s explosive knock of 89 from just 40 balls kept Delhi in the hunt. Yet, the pressure mounted in the 19th over when the team lost their last three wickets through run-outs—turning the tide in MI’s favour. Karn Sharma was instrumental, picking up 3 for 36, while Mitchell Santner added 2 for 43 to restrict DC to 193.

Karn Sharma was named Player of the Match. Reflecting on his performance, he credited his focus and hard work, especially highlighting KL Rahul’s wicket as a turning point. His passionate celebration, he shared, was a prayer for victory.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya expressed relief and pride in the team’s resilience. He praised Karn’s spirited spell and the crucial role fielding played in swinging the match.

Delhi captain Axar Patel admitted the game slipped away due to poor shot selection and soft dismissals in the middle order. He praised his bowlers but felt the team missed a chance, especially with dew making batting easier later.

Despite the loss, both sides showed promise, with MI walking away with a vital win and renewed momentum.