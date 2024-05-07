If we play our best cricket for 40 overs, we'll be hard to beat, says DC Head Coach ahead of RR clash

New Delhi: Back from a short break, the rejuvenated JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals are geared up to take on Rajasthan Royals in their 12th match of the IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Addressing the pre-match press conference on Monday Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting provided fitness updates on Ishant Sharma and David Warner.

He said, "They both trained yesterday. In fact, Ishant trained three of the last five days. He probably won't bowl today. We're pretty happy with what we've seen from him over the last couple of days with his bowling. As of now, he's fit for selection."

"David Warner had a few days off. He also did some batting yesterday in the nets for about 20 minutes. He'll go through his final paces today. He's still yet to be past fit, but from what I saw yesterday, he's a whole lot better than he was a few days ago," he added.

With five wins and six losses, Delhi Capitals are currently in the sixth position of the points table. Speaking about the next match against Rajasthan Royals, the Australian legend stated, "Our last performance against Kolkata wasn't one of our best, but we're back home now. We've won two of our three games here. We know we're coming up against a very good Rajasthan side, but as we've seen in the tournament so far if we can play our best cricket for 40 overs, then I'll guarantee that we'll be hard to beat. It doesn't matter who we play or where we play them. We know that we can beat anybody."

Talking about the pitch conditions for tomorrow, the Head Coach said, "Tomorrow, we go on to a wicket that we have used. It was a wicket that was used against the Sunrisers, which was a high-scoring game. We expect this one tomorrow will probably be a little bit slower. It might just give a little bit more to the spinners."

