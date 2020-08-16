Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73

New Delhi: Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan has died at the age of 73. According to news reports, Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, was put on ventilator support on Friday (August 14).

Chauhan played for India in 40 Tests and seven ODIs between 1969 and 1981, scoring 2,237 runs. He formed a formidable top-order partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, with the duo combining for 3,127 runs at an average of 54.85 in Tests, including 11 century stands. The highlight was their opening stand of 213 at The Oval in 1979, when Gavaskar's double century set up a famous win for India.

After his playing career, Chauhan turned to coaching, and was manager when India won a famous Test victory against Australia in Kolkata in 2001. He was active in politics and was serving as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government when he contracted the virus.

It is unbelievable that #ChetanChauhan ji is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and former BCCI President pic.twitter.com/OClB9Krl04 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

#ChetanChauhan Ji sharing century stands with Sunny Bhai was how 70s cricket was introduced to us. An opening batsman, administrator, team manager, minister and a forever friendly face to talk to. You will be sorely missed sir. Thoughts with his family in this difficult period. pic.twitter.com/oBPDGiTCFa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of UP Cabinet Minister, a dear friend and colleague @ChetanChauhanCr . My #condolences to the family!#ChetanChauhan pic.twitter.com/8inPyPKucM — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) August 16, 2020

Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends.🙏 RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2020

Sad to learn about the demise of #ChetanChauhan . My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti ! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2020

Very sad to hear the news of passing away of Chetan. He was a gritty opener and I’m sure he would have fought this battle too till the very end. Condolences to the family. RIP 🙏 #ChetanChauhan — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Bhai.



He always had encouraging things to say to me & shared plenty of stories from his cricketing days with the Indian team.



May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AlkVHj47XK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2020