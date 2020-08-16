Cricket News

Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan passes away at 73

Chetan ChauhanNew Delhi: Former India batsman Chetan Chauhan has died at the age of 73. According to news reports, Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, was put on ventilator support on Friday (August 14).

Chauhan played for India in 40 Tests and seven ODIs between 1969 and 1981, scoring 2,237 runs. He formed a formidable top-order partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, with the duo combining for 3,127 runs at an average of 54.85 in Tests, including 11 century stands. The highlight was their opening stand of 213 at The Oval in 1979, when Gavaskar's double century set up a famous win for India.

After his playing career, Chauhan turned to coaching, and was manager when India won a famous Test victory against Australia in Kolkata in 2001. He was active in politics and was serving as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government when he contracted the virus.

