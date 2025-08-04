U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Six more medals secured for India

BANGKOK: India’s medal tally at the U22 Asian Boxing Championships received a significant boost on Monday as two female and four male boxers advanced to the semifinals, thereby assuring the nation of six additional medals.

In the women’s category, Priya (60kg) and Paranjal Yadav (70kg) delivered commanding performances to reach the penultimate round. Among the men, Harsh (60kg), Neeraj (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (85kg), and Ishan Kataria (90+kg) all registered convincing wins to book their places in the semifinals.

Priya began India’s impressive run with a dominant display, earning a unanimous 5:0 decision over Japan’s Sarii Kokufu. Harsh followed suit, overpowering Mongolia’s Munkh-Erdene Erdenebold with the same 5:0 scoreline.

With their progression, all six boxers are now guaranteed at least a bronze medal, as per the rules of amateur boxing tournaments where both losing semifinalists receive bronze. Their performance adds to India’s growing success at the continental event, reflecting the depth and potential of the country’s young boxing talent.

The semifinal bouts are expected to present tougher challenges, but the boxers’ current form has raised hopes for multiple entries into the finals and a strong medal haul for India.