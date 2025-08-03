India’s Macau Open campaign ends as Lakshya and Tharun exit in semifinals

India’s campaign at the Macau Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, concluded on Saturday with both Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli falling short in the men’s singles semifinals.

Lakshya, the tournament’s second seed, was comprehensively beaten by Indonesia’s fifth seed Alwi Farhan, who secured a 21-16, 21-9 victory in just 39 minutes. Earlier in the day, Malaysia’s Justin Hoh overcame Tharun in a hard-fought battle, winning 19-21, 21-16, 21-16 after an intense hour and 21 minutes on court.

This tournament marked the first time both Indians had reached the semifinals of a BWF World Tour event this season. For 23-year-old Tharun, it also represented the finest result of his career to date.

World No. 25 Farhan, the 2023 World Junior Champion and a key member of Indonesia’s Sudirman Cup bronze-winning team, produced a dominant display to oust Lakshya. The Indian, currently ranked 17th, has endured a tough season plagued by early exits and recurring shoulder, back, and ankle injuries.

Tharun, ranked 47th, made a strong start against Hoh, leading 11-6 in the first game and eventually clinching it. The second game remained closely contested, but Hoh, ranked 45th, surged ahead from 17-16 to level the match. In the decider, Tharun struggled with the drift, conceding seven consecutive points from 9-all, enabling Hoh to reach his maiden BWF World Tour final.