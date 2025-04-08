GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament: Priya downs Namita in a thriller for title

Mumbai: Second seed Priya Ambekar, MCF had a fight on her hands against top seed Namita Mehta-Vijayakar, JVPG, Juhu but kept her composure in the decider to score an upset win in an entertaining match that went the distance and lift the women's 45 singles title in the G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and promoted by Badminton Gurukul.

An easy 21-11 first game win for Namita was no indication of the fight to come from Priya, who won the second game 21-16 and then fought tooth and nail for every point in the decider and closed the match in her favour 22-20.

Glory eluded top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Rajesh D'Souza of Bombay Gymkhana who were upset in the 110+ men's doubles final by Prashant Mukherjee and Vilas Kuvale, RTISC, Ulwe. Mukherjee and Kuvale prevailed 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.

The Men's 45 singles semi-finals featured an upset win for Sachin Bharati, who got the better of second seed Gautam Lad 21-11, 16-21, 21-19. He will take on top seed Rajan Samant in the final, who cruised to a 21-12, 21-16 win over Prashant Shah.

Bombay Gym A and MIG Cricket Club kept their hopes alive in the Elite Cup of the Team Championships by entering the semi-finals with contrasting wins. While Bombay Gym blanked CCI 2-0, MIG Cricket Club had to beat back a challenge from MCA before winning 2-1.

Brief Score:

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - ELITE CUP -Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana A beat CCI 2-0; Vanita Samaj A Team beat Catholic Gymkhana 0-2; Goregaon Sports Club beat Masters Sports Club Llp 2-1; MCA A lost to MIG Cricket Club 1-2

MS 45 - Semi-final

Sachin Bharati beat Gautam Laud [2] 21-11, 16-21 21-19; Rajan Samant [1] beat Prashant Shah 21-12, 21-16

WS 45 - Semi final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] beat Ajita Ravindran 21-10, 18-21, 22-20; Safiya Anjum Farooqui lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 8-21, 10-21

WS 45 - Final

Namita Mehta-Vijayakar [1] lost to Priya Ambekar [2] 21-11, 16-21, 20-22

MD 110+ - Semi final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza beat Anand Vithalkar/ Vipool Patel 21-5, 21-13

MD 110+ - Final

Ayaz Bilawala [1]/Rajesh Dsouza lost to Prashant Mukherjee/Vilas Kuvale 21-14, 19-21, 16-21

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - PLATE CUP - Quarter final

Bombay Gymkhana B lost to Cc Baddies 2 (1-2); Mcf A beat All India Balkanji Bari 2-1; Wcg A beat Garware Club House 2-0; Jolly A beat Vanita Samaj B Team 2-1