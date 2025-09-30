India’s women ready for Billie Jean King Cup battle in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Bengaluru is set to take centre stage in November as India’s top women tennis players gear up for the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs. The national squad, a mix of seasoned names and rising stars, will look to make home advantage count from 14th to 16th November 2025.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has named Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare in the main line-up, with Vaidehi Chaudhari serving as reserve.

Preparations will get underway with a coaching camp from 4th November in Bengaluru, where promising youngsters Zeel Desai and Shruti Ahlawat will also join training.

The side will be steered by Captain Vishal Uppal and Coach Radhika Kanitkar, both bringing a wealth of experience to the dugout.

With the reliable Ankita Raina providing leadership on court and fresh faces like Sahaja and Shrivalli eager to make their mark, India’s campaign carries a healthy mix of grit and energy. Fans will be banking on the home crowd in Bengaluru to give the team that extra push.