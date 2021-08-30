Shooting News

Medals galore for India at Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara bags gold in shooting; Kathuniya, Jhajharia bag silver in discus, javelin

Avani Lakhera ShootingNew Delhi: India's Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman ever to win a gold at the Paralympics, as she won the yellow metal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze.

The 19-year-old shooter bagged the gold with a Finals world record-equalling a total of 249.6 points. This is also a new Paralympic record.

In the process, Avani became the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 with his season-best throw of 44.38. The Gold went to Brazil’s Batista Dos Santos while Cuba’s Leonardo Diaz.

India won two more medals in the Javelin with two-time Olympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia claiming silver with a personal best throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01.

