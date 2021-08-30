Medals galore for India at Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara bags gold in shooting; Kathuniya, Jhajharia bag silver in discus, javelin

New Delhi: India's Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman ever to win a gold at the Paralympics, as she won the yellow metal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze.

Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

The 19-year-old shooter bagged the gold with a Finals world record-equalling a total of 249.6 points. This is also a new Paralympic record.

The first woman from #IND to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥@AvaniLekhara equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Amazing Avani wins🥇for 🇮🇳 !



A historic achievement as she becomes the only woman in Olympics & Paralympics to win a gold !



• Shooting in 10m AR Standing SH1 Final

• Score of 249.6 creating a Paralympic Record

• Equalling the World Record#Praise4Para @AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/Md7pfLX8t2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 30, 2021

In the process, Avani became the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver in the Men’s Discus Throw - F56 with his season-best throw of 44.38. The Gold went to Brazil’s Batista Dos Santos while Cuba’s Leonardo Diaz.

India won two more medals in the Javelin with two-time Olympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia claiming silver with a personal best throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01.