South Asian Youth Table Tennis: Payas and Ankur make their presence felt

Itanagar: Payas Jain, the No. 1 seed, made short work of his opponents Tandin Tshering from Bhutan and Baniya Bishwo from Nepal as the Indian won 3-0 against both to take the top spot in Group 1 and enter the main draw of the U-19 Boys singles in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis at the Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Following his footsteps and into the second stage of the singles event was Ankur Bhattacharjee, the second Indian in the fray. He, too, registered 3-0 triumphs over Sujau Mohamed Thabin of Maldvies and Gesandu Peiris of Sri Lanka in Group 2.

From Group 3, Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed from Bangladesh had cosy outings against Utam Kafley of Bhutan and Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka, beating his rivals 3-0 and 3-1, respectively. Bawam Ramhim Lian from Bangladesh topped Group 4, beating Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives 3-2 and followed up with a 3-0 victory over Sujan Gadal of Nepal.

Nepal's Baniya Bishwo, Gasandu Peiris of Sri Lanka, Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka and Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives from the four groups grabbed the second slots to qualify for the knockout stage, beginning tomorrow.

In the Under-19 Girls, India's Yashashwini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini topped Groups 1 and 2, while Fathimath Dheema Ali from Maldives led Group 3 to enter the second-stage draw. Two girls from Sri Lanka, Lesanya Sethumdee Kulappuwawadu and Diwya Dharani Gamage, and Nepal's Evana Thapa Magar followed the leaders into the knockout matches. They will play their knockout matches on the concluding day of the championships.

Yashaswini accounted for Lankan Lesanya and Oishe from Bangladesh with 3-0 triumphs, while Suhana, part of a four-player second group, defeated Biyanka Rai of Nepal 3-0, beat Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim of Maldives 3-0 and thumped Diwya Dharani 3-0.

In the Under-15 Boys singles, Pradivadhi Bhayankan and Priyanuj Bhattacharya of India led Groups 1 and 2, while Habib Abul Hashem of Bangladesh topped Group 3. The others who joined them included Mohamed Akram of Sri Lanka, Saurav Khadka of Nepal and Janith Batugedara of Sri Lanka in the main draw.

In the U-15 Girls, Jennifer Varghese and Avisha Karmakar entered the knockout stage along with Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim of Maldives. The second spots went to Sushmita Khadka of Nepal, Tamadi Alagiyawadu of Sri Lanka and Sham Halawathage, also from the island nation.

Results (First Stage): U-19 Boys Singles:

Group 1: Payas Jain (Ind) bt Bania Bishow (Nep) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Baniya Bishow (Nep) bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-7, 11-1, 11-8.

Group 2: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) bt Gesandu Peiris (Sri) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3, bt Sujau Thabin (Mdv) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Gesandu Peiris (Sri) bt Sujau Thabin 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7.

Group 3: Ridoy Mohutasin (Ban) bt Batagoda Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 14-12, bt Utam Kafley (Bhu) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2.

Group 4: Bawm Ramhim (Ban) bt Sujan Gadal (Nep) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, bt Akhyar Ahmed (Mdv) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7.

U-19 Girls Singles: Group 1: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 11-1, 11-3, 11-8, bt Kulappuwawadu (Sri) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Kulappuwawadu (Sri) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Group 2: Suhana Saini (Ind) bt Biyanka Rai (Nep) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, bt Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) 11-2, 11-8, 11-3, bt Divya Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Divya (Sri) bt Biyanka (Nep) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8, bt Mishka (Mdv) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3.

Group 3: Fathimath Ali (Mdv) bt Sai Khoy Marma (Ban) 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, bt Sonam Tamang (Bhu) 11-4, 14-12, 11-8, bt Evana Magar (Nep) 11-4, 11-5, 11-8; Sai Khoy (Ban) bt Sonam (Bhu) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, bt Evana (Nep) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3.

U-15 Boys Singles: Group 1: P. Bhayankan (Ind) bt Mohamed Akram (Sri) 3-1, bt Rahman Mhatabur (Ban) 3-0; Mohamed Akram (Sri) bt Rahman (Ban) 3-0.

Group 2: Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Ind0 bt Umyr Mohamed (Mdv) 3-0, bt Saurav Khadka (Nep) 30; Saurav Khadka (Nep) bt Umyr (Mdv) 3-2.

Group 3: Hasib Hashem (Ban) bt Siddhartha Tamang (Nep) 3-1, bt Awn Ibrahim (Mdv) 3-0, bt Janith Batugedara (Sri) 3-2; Janith (Sri) bt Siddhartha (Nep) 3-0, bt Awn Ibrahim (Mdv) 3-0.

U-15 Girls Singles: Group 1: Jennifer Varghese (Ind) bt Asma Khatun (Ban) 3-0, bt Sushmita Khadka (Nep) 3-0; Sushmita (Nep) bt Asma Khatun (Ban) 3-0.

Group 2: Avisha Karmakar (Ind) bt Gamadi Alagiyawadu (Sri) 3-1, bt Aishath Zaara (Mdv) 3-0; Tamadi (Sri) bt Aishath (Mdv) 3-0.

Group 3: Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) bt Subhashree Shrestha (Nap) 3-0, bt Jannat Musrat (Ban) 3-0, bt Sham Halawathage (Sri) 3-1; Sham Halawathage (Sri) bt Subhashree (Nep) 3-1, bt Jannat Musrat (Ban) 3-0.