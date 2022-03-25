Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru to be held on 15th May 2022

Bengaluru: Procam International, pioneers of distance running in India, are all set to host India's first international participative sporting event the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, post the pandemic hiatus. Slated to be flagged off at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 15th May 2022, the event has been a symbol of pride and prestige for the city. The health, fitness, and charity impact that this event has had on the city and country is unrivalled.

This 14th edition of the TCS World 10K will evoke something larger, something significant in people and the city this year. It will help unlock a power inside you, to #ComeAlive. To be alive - is to be capable of more than you imagined, do something meaningful together, believe in yourself, make it count and to finding your inner joy.

The USD 210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Road Race will witness some of the world’s finest elite athletes and amateurs from across the country. For an enhanced and widespread footprint of the event, for the first time, TCS World 10K will be conducted in two formats: on-ground and a virtual app-based run.

Registrations for both formats open on Friday 25th March 2022, 7:00am IST at www.tcsworld10k.procam.in

The registrations launch was hosted at the ITC Windsor, Bengaluru – event’s hospitality partner in the presence of Partners, Sponsors, Government Dignitaries and more.

The TCS World 10K will be conducted in all its glory and full capacity with the collaborative efforts of the Government of Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the Bengaluru Police. With a single-minded focus on the safety of all participants, volunteers, state workforce, and spectators, the event will maintain all state government-advised COVID protocols.

Dr. K. C. Narayanagowda Minister of Youth Empowerment & Sports and Sericulture Government of Karnataka said, “Today our TCS World 10K 2022, is back after a gap of three years, The event will bring together our community on one platform on 15th may 2022. We are extremely happy to support this event and we wish everyone good luck and success.”

Commenting on the continued association with this run, Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer–Tata Consultancy Services said, “Tata Consultancy Services has been at the frontier of running events across the globe. TCS is proud to bring to the streets of Bengaluru once again, “Namma Run” –The TCS World 10K. We have been associated with the World 10K Bengaluru for the last 11 years and are extremely proud that the event has grown in popularity and stature to become the city’s premier running event. The TCS World 10K fosters a sense of community and sportsmanship. It helps individuals realize their potential and enjoy in the process. We look forward to seeing more citizens of Bengaluru participate this year in the run.

Our long-term commitment towards TCS World 10K reflects our brand positioning ‘building on belief’, which values the belief in self, the community, and a beautiful tomorrow. We look forward to seeing the hustle bustle of the TCS World 10K run in person again & invite all lovers of the sport, to build on their belief in themselves and their spirit to join & celebrate!”.

Adille Sumariwalla, President, Athletics Federation of India said, "The TCS World10K for over a decade has helped promote distance running and has provided our Indian athletes with a great platform to compete with the world’s best. It is very heartening to see Procam host a physical event after a gap of two years. This definitely will benefit our distance runners, especially as they are presently starved of international running events within India."

Dr. G. Parameswara, President, Karnataka Athletic Association, said “Tata Consultancy Services World 10K is the world’s premier 10 K event. We are proud to host this international sporting event in Karnataka, and as always, will extend our full support to the event. Our Indian athletes have been training and waiting for an opportunity to shine and this event will be a perfect start.”

Paco Borao, President, Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS), “Distance Running is again picking up momentum the world over. It has been a challenging period and my heart goes out to all the Race Promoters, participants, and authorities from around the world for facing the pandemic storm so bravely. Am especially delighted to see India’s name appear once again on our international calendar. We commend Procam International, the Karnataka State Government, and the central Govt. authorities for taking this initiative in hosting the return of international mass participative sporting events in India; from Bengaluru, Karnataka. I have visited Bengaluru personally, in connection with the AIMS Board meeting and have fond memories of the city and its people. The Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru has been a favourite destination for world-class athletes in the past and am sure they will be looking forward to the well-known warmth and hospitality of India again.”

Commenting at the launch conference, Promoters Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam International expressed their gratitude, “We are truly blessed to move forward with the 2022 edition of the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K. The event has been a symbol of pride and prestige for the city and is a shining example of public-private partnership. The genuine love and support that we have received from the Government of Karnataka is heart-warming and we are humbled. Our partners and our runners have stood by us, and their faith in us has enabled us to come back stronger.

He added, we have all been through a difficult time. TCS World 10K has been much more than a running event. It will give us all an opportunity to inspire, come alive, and be a part of something bigger than each one of us. This year, more than ever, we are committed to delivering a world-class event to all our stakeholders befitting the sentiment that resonates with the vibrant spirit of Bengaluru.

Registration details: As per tradition the on-ground event will have four categories: Open 10K, Majja Run (5 km), Senior Citizen Run (4.2 km), Champions with Disability (4.2 km). Registrations for all categories will open on Friday, 25th March 2022 at 7:00 am IST and close on Friday, 29th April 2022 or as soon as running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

The virtual app-based run will be held via the specialized event app for two race categories - Open 10K and 5K. Registrations for them will begin on Friday, 25th March 2022 at 7:00 am IST and close on Wednesday, 11th May 2022.

Registration criteria: Only individuals who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination approved by WHO can apply; a vaccination certificate certifying the same must be uploaded while applying for the race. Participation will be confirmed only when the participant is fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) by 30th April 2022, and he/she uploads the said certificate either at the time of registration or by 11:59 p.m. IST on 30th April 2022 on the ‘my profile’ section of the event website.

Tata Consultancy Services World 10K is supported by the Karnataka Athletic Association, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports Authority of India, Athletics Federation of India, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication.