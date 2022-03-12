Toor, Sreeshankar and Dutee Chand to compete in World Indoor Championships

New Delhi: India will field Shot Putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Long Jumper M Sreeshankar and sprinter Dutee Chand in the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in the Stark Arena in the Serbian Capital from March 18 to 20.

Athletics Federation of India President Adille J. Sumariwalla said AFI is pleased that it will have good representation in Belgrade22, with the men getting entries on the strength of their rankings and Dutee Chand being extended an invitation by World Athletics. “Sreeshankar is ranked 14th and Tajinderpal Singh Toor 18th on the Road to Belgrade 2022 lists,” he said.

“We have seen them both show good early season form in the National Open Jumps and National Open Throws Competitions respectively and are looking forward to them giving off their best in the World Indoor Championships. Dutee Chand has been invited by World Athletics to participate in the 60m event,” he said.

Dutee Chand will be the first Indian athlete on view, lining up in the 60m heats next Friday. Later that day, Sreeshankar will be among the competitors in the Long Jump final while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the Shot Put final late on March 19 evening. There will be 12 events each for men and women in the three-day Championships.

Adille Sumariwalla, President AFI is also the Jury Member for World Indoor Championships, Belgrade 2022.

The Indian athletes will leave New Delhi on March 15.