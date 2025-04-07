Hisatsune enjoys another top-5 to secure RBC Heritage spot

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune would have preferred to take a second trip to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament but he will take solace by securing a first Signature event start at the RBC Heritage next week.

The 22-year-old rising star posted a tied fifth finish at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his third top-10 of the season on the PGA TOUR, which already sees him exceeding his rookie campaign in 2024 where he posted a lone top-10.

Hisatsune fought to a closing 2-over 74 in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio where his 4-under total left him five shots behind winner Brian Harman, who shot a 75 to win by three from Ryan Gerard (69).

“Much cold, so much wind, like it (is a) tough day. 15 holes is good playing, last four hole like a little bogey and I'm so sad, but like 68 holes is good playing I think,” said Hisatsune, who traded three birdies against five bogeys during his final round.

Featuring in his second season on the PGA TOUR, Hisatsune is slowly finding his feet in the U.S. and he will have another opportunity to test himself against the game’s elite at next week’s US$20 million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, which is the fifth Signature event of the year.

His run of good form, which includes a T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and T4 at the Valspar Championship, saw him finish fourth in the AON Swing 5 ranking which helped earn his RBC Heritage spot.

Much of his improvements has been from off the tee where the likeable Japanese has taken advantage of his consistent driving. He ranked 101st in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee last season, but was ranked fourth in Texas in the same category.

With his confidence soaring, Hisatsune, who was invited to play in the Masters last season after winning on the DP World Tour in 2023, hopes to challenge for a first PGA TOUR victory very soon which would come with a Masters invitation.

“Like two weeks ago in Valspar, I finished T-4. It’s some confidence right now, and this week is a good finish. Played with confidence, but I have to grind more to keep up. I want to win,” he said.