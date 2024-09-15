Hitaashee stays on top, as Vidhatri becomes 3-time winner on Hero WPGT in 2024

New Delhi: Hitaashee Bakshi held onto her lead on the Hero Order of Merit after 11 Legs of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, but the star has been Vidhatri Urs, who with three wins in the last three legs has become the most successful this season.

Vidhatri, who has played only five of the 11 legs is lying seventh, as Hitaashee Bakshi who has played 10 off the 11 legs is on top.

The top three Hitaashee (Rs, 11,99,500), Sneha Singh (two wins and Rs. 10,41,500) and Amandeep Drall (1 win and Rs. 10,08640) have crossed the Rs. 10 lakh-mark in terms of prize money.

The players, who have been benefitting from the Tour, were pleasantly surprised by the presence of Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman Hero MotoCorp, a keen golfer and one of the biggest supporters of the game.

Seven players, including one amateur, Nishna Patel have won the 11 Legs so far with Vidhatri having done so three times in five starts, while Hitaashee and Sneha have won twice. Anvitha Narender, Amandeep Drall and Gaurika Bishnoi have won once each and amateur Nishna Patel won once.

The Tour, which began about 15 years ago with four players, now regularly features 45-50 players, including amateurs, many of whom plan to turn professional in the next few months.

After Hitaashee, Sneha and Amandeep on the Order of Merit, the next three are Khushi Khanijau, Jasmine Shekar and Gaurika Bishnoi. Vidhatri Urs is seventh and Seher Atwal eighth with Shweta Mansingh and Rhea Jha rounding off the Top-10.

The 12th and the 13th Legs will be held later this month and the Hero Women’s Indian open, the only Ladies European Tour in South Asia, will be held next month.