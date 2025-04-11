I had the best seat, says Stubbs after match-winning partnership with homeboy Rahul

Bengaluru: Another sublime knock from KL Rahul guided the JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals to their fourth consecutive win of IPL 2025 as they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs. Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but KL Rahul, along with Tristan Stubbs, showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23 in the team's fourth win.

Reflecting on the team's win, Stubbs during the post-match presser, said, "I sort of had old school cricket in mind. I chatted to Faf, we were like, it's an old school game. You set it up and then you look to get 50 off the last five. But, KL did his thing, so I didn't have to take a risk early on. And then when we sort of got a sniff, I joined him on the act and we got the game over the line."

Speaking about Rahul's performance, the South African batter said, "I had the best seat. He said it afterwards; this is his ground. He has grown up here, so he knows how to play and stayed positive throughout the innings. He kept enforcing and reminding me to look straight and that gave me confidence."

"He can do anything. He's a seriously good player and he's in really good form. So, if, he can get on a really good wicket, we will be able to see his full potential," he added.

When asked about Yadav and Nigam's performances with the ball and the team's approach in the net sessions, Stubbs revealed, "It's been so good to watch them perform well for the team. Kuldeep actually asked to bowl to me (in the nets) because the last time he bowled to me was the World Cup final. Honestly, if you can get through that net session, you're in a really good position. You feel really confident because they are bowling really well and then if you walk out of that session feeling good, you are in a good space."

Talking about his role, the 24-year-old said, "My roles have been pretty different. I feel international cricket can sort of be classed as old school cricket because the scores aren't as big as they are here. So you sort of always in that space. It's sort of just fall back on past experiences. It's tough playing in different situations, but it's cricket and that's why we love it."

With four wins in four, Delhi Capitals will now head home to New Delhi to take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13.