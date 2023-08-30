Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers crowned champions

Bengaluru: The Hubli Tigers beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 runs in a thrilling final to clinch the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, powered by FanCode. Md. Taha (72), Manish Pandey (50*) and Manvanth Kumar (3/32) were the stars for Hubli as they prevailed over Mysuru in a final that went down to the wire, keeping the boisterous fans in M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the edge of their seats.

Despite a second ball duck for Luvnith Sisodia, opener Md. Taha (72 off 40 balls) and KL Shrijith (38) ensured there wasn’t a shortage of runs in the powerplay as they scored 59 runs in the six overs laced with seven fours and two sixes after they were asked to bat by the Mysuru Warriors in the all-important title clash.

The 89-run partnership which came in 59 balls was broken by Jagadeesha Suchith who got rid of KL Shrijith in the 12th over after he had scored 38 off 31 balls. Md. Taha went on to bring up yet another half century in 27 balls before he was dismissed by Kushaal Wadhwani in the 14th over at the end of which the score read 124-3. Skipper Manish Pandey (50* off 23 balls) wasted no time in finding boundaries taking Wadhwani for two sixes and a four in the 16th over.

Sanjay Ashwin (16) was retired out and Praveen Dubey (4) was dismissed for just 4 runs, but a couple of sixes from the bat of Manvanth Kumar (14) aided Manish Pandey in keeping the momentum going as the Hubli Tigers added 75 runs in the final five overs. Manish Pandey stayed unbeaten and reached his half century off the final ball of the innings as the team finished on 203-8.

Chasing 204 for the title, the Mysuru Warriors put the Hubli bowlers on the backfoot straight away scoring 56 runs in the first five overs before SU Karthik (28) was bowled by Mitrakanth Yadav in the sixth over, bringing skipper Karun Nair (37) out to accompany Ravikumar Samarth (63).

The wicket slowed the flow of runs as Mysuru scored just one four and a six each in the next five overs reaching 91-1 at the halfway mark. Ravikumar Samarth brought up his fifty with a boundary off Praveen Dubey reaching the landmark in 30 deliveries.

A brilliant run out by Manvanth Kumar off his own bowling saw the back of Samarth in the 12th over. Karun Nair struck four boundaries before he was dismissed in the same over by KC Cariappa, at the end of which Mysuru required 69 from seven overs.

KS Lankesh (13), Manoj Bhandage (0) and CA Karthik (18) were dismissed in the 16th, 17th and 18th over respectively as Mysuru needed 26 from the last two overs.

Manvanth Kumar’s brilliant final over under pressure defending 12 runs while picking two wickets and an unbelievable flying effort from Manish Pandey saving a certain six proved to be a game changer as the Hubli Tigers went on to clinch the title having beaten the Mysuru Warriors by 8 runs.

Brief Scores:

Hubli Tigers won by 8 runs

Hubli Tigers - 203/8 in 20 overs (Mohammed Taha - 72 off 40 balls, Manish Pandey - 50* off 23 balls, Krishnan Shrijith - 38 off 31 balls, CA Karthik - 2/33, Jagadeesha Suchith - 1/24, Monish Reddy - 1/33)

Mysuru Warriors - 195/8 in 20 overs (Ravikumar Samarth -63 off 35 balls, Karun Nair - 37 off 20 balls, SU Karthik - 28 off 18 balls, Manvanth Kumar L - 3/32, Vidhwath Kaverappa - 2/40, Mitrakanth Yadav - 1/15)