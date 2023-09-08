UPT20: Meerut Mavericks defeat Kanpur Superstars by 4 runs to clinch fifth victory in rain-hit encounter

Kanpur: The Meerut Mavericks clinched their fourth victory in, yet another rain-curtailed encounter at the ongoing Jio UPT20, held in Kanpur. With the match set to 11 overs a side, the Meerut Mavericks innings powered by Rituraj Sharma (47*) was interrupted by the end of 9th over with the score reading 109/2. Upon resumption, the DLS method set the Kanpur Superstars a target of 79 runs in six overs, their run chase led by Sameer Rizvi (38) was denied by a match-winning performance from Yash Garg who finished with figures of 3/15.

Asked to set a target by the Kanpur Superstars, the Meerut Mavericks came out with all guns blazing. While Swastik Chikara’s (17) phenomenal form persisted, he was run out in the third over, courtesy of a terrific direct hit from Vineet Panwar for 17 runs. The aggressive Rituraj Sharma (47*) was also in fine form as he was joined by captain Madhav Kaushik (10) to power the Meerut Mavericks to 64 runs in the sixth over before Madhav Kaushik was dismissed by Jasmer Dhankar. Rinku Singh (22*) and Rituraj Sharma put on 34 runs to bring the Meerut Mavericks to 103/2 before rain interrupted proceedings and further cut short the Mavericks innings.

The match resumed with the DLS method implemented and the Kanpur Superstars set a target of 79 runs in six overs. In response, the Kanpur Superstars began with a flourish as Captain Sameer Rizvi (38*) and Saurabh Dubey (13) made 30 runs in the first two overs. However, Saurabh Dubey was sent back by the left-arm spin of Vishal Chaudhary in the very next over, the same over also saw the avoidable run out of Sandeep Tomar (2) before Sameer Rizvi reclaimed the over for Kanpur striking two consecutive sixes. Tasked with bowling the fourth over, Yash Garg picked up Akshdeep Nath (4) and Vishal Pandey (0) and only conceded four runs of the over. While Sameer Rizvi ensured Kanpur extracted 14 runs of the next over, he was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi as the Kanpur Superstars needed 16 runs in the final over. Yash Garg picked up the wicket of Rahul Rajpal (9) and did well to restrict the Superstars in the last over to register a 4-run victory for the Meerut Mavericks.

All matches are live on Jio Cinema

Brief Scores:

Meerut Mavericks won by 4 runs. (DLS method)

Meerut Mavericks – 109/2 in 9 overs (Rituraj Sharma – 47* runs in 24 balls, Rinku Singh – 22* runs in 10 balls, Jasmer Dhankar – 1/23)

Kanpur Superstars (chasing a target of 79 runs in 6 overs – DLS Method): 74/6 in 6 overs (Sameer Rizvi – 38 runs in 15 balls, Saurabh Dubey – 13 runs in 5 balls, Yash Garg – 3/15)