New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Fast Bowling Coach James Hopes said, "We know we have to win all of our five games to qualify for the playoffs. It's a tough ask, but we've won three of our last four games. There is confidence within the group. We certainly expect more from our batters, but there's still hope and fight in this team, which one will see in our next game."

Hopes expressed that the Delhi franchise will look to restrict RCB to a manageable score, "We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB's batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score."

When asked about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability for the game against RCB, Hopes said, "Mitchell Marsh is fit and good to go. He's training with the team. He was unwell ahead of the last game, but he is preparing for the next game."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST.'There's confidence within the group,' says Bowling Coach James Hopes ahead of RCB game

New Delhi, 05 May 2023: The Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Fast Bowling Coach James Hopes said, "We know we have to win all of our five games to qualify for the playoffs. It's a tough ask, but we've won three of our last four games. There is confidence within the group. We certainly expect more from our batters, but there's still hope and fight in this team, which one will see in our next game."

Hopes expressed that the Delhi franchise will look to restrict RCB to a manageable score, "We need to control the run rate in the middle overs. We are a good death bowling unit and start well with the ball. We know that RCB's batting order is top-heavy. And if we can cause trouble early on, then we can restrict them to a manageable score."

When asked about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's availability for the game against RCB, Hopes said, "Mitchell Marsh is fit and good to go. He's training with the team. He was unwell ahead of the last game, but he is preparing for the next game."