It has been a frustrating season for us, says Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson

Sharjah: Punjab Kings defended 125 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad could only get 120 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs in the Indian Premier League match at Sharjah on Saturday. The defeat also meant SRH was out of the race for the playoffs in this edition of the IPL.

Terming it to be a frustrating season, Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson said the team needed to learn a few lessons from the first half of the game. "I think the bowling and fielding did a fantastic job. The surface was a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. Brilliant individual effort from Jason Holder. It has been a frustrating season. We need to learn a few lessons from the first half. For us, it was about building a platform. It was quite a challenge. The challenge is to pick ourselves up and come back. Every team is a strong team. We know what it takes," said Williamson.

Jason Holder, who was player of the match said, "Tough loss. Halfway we were in the game. Left a little bit too much in the back end to do. It was good to get a good start with the ball. I just wanted to give myself a chance and strike well. Obviously, we have five games left and these are important games for us. The fans are always behind us, so got to play for them."

Meanwhile, winning captain KL Rahul said that they have become used to with such finishes. "Used to these games. Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings. I'll take the win - nothing else to say. Holder played a phenomenal innings. He picked up two wickets in an over to get me and Mayank. He came and batted really well. There was no pace on the pitch. It was important for our team for Chris and others to get stuck in. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It gives us the belief that if you put a decent total on the board, the pressure can make the opposition do funny things. Shami got two wickets. Lesson for batsmen would be to not play too many shots and understand it is not a 160-170 wicket. If anyone was set, we could have put 140. I think Harpreet is a brilliant all-round cricketer. He has finished games for us. He is not easy to hit or step under, and is a tall bowler. He is very difficult bowler to get away. Every time I go to him, he says don't worry, I won't give away runs."

