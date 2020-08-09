ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Masood’s knock of 156 lifts him 14 places to a career-best 19th position

Pakistan opener Shan Masood’s solid first-innings century and crucial second innings knocks by the England pair of Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler reflect in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, which were updated on Sunday after the first Test in Manchester.

Left-hander Masood’s knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, has lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam. Masood’s previous best was 32nd position in February this year.

Player of the Match Woakes has progressed 18 places to 78th position after figuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with Buttler that guided England to a three-wicket win. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to seventh position in the list of all-rounders. Buttler’s innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

In the bowlers’ list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

For England, Stuart Broad remains in third position after taking six wickets in the match, but has closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer’s four wickets have helped him advance two places to 37th in the list.

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth at 140.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings (as of 9 August, after the first England-Pakistan Test in Manchester):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 911 62.84 947 v SA at Durban 2018

2 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 53.62 937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

3 ( - ) M Labuschagne Aus 827*! 63.43 827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

4 (+1) K Williamson NZ 812 50.99 915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

5 (+2) David Warner Aus 793 48.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 791 44.74 800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

7 (-3) Ben Stokes Eng 775 37.84 827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

8 ( - ) C Pujara India 766 48.66 888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

9 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 742 48.05 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

10 ( - ) Ajinkya Rahane India 726 42.88 825 v NZ at Indore 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

19 (+14) Shan Masood Pak 653! 33.62 653 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

30= (+14) Jos Buttler Eng 589 32.31 635 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2018

36= (+10) Ollie Pope Eng 564*! 42.20 564 v Pak at Old Trafford 2020

78= (+18) Chris Woakes Eng 396 27.25 496 v India at Lord's 2018

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Pat Cummins Aus 904 21.82 914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

2 ( - ) Neil Wagner NZ 843 26.60 859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

3 ( - ) Stuart Broad Eng 836 27.79 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

4 ( - ) Tim Southee NZ 812! 29.00 812 v India at Christchurch 2020

5 ( - ) Jason Holder WI 810 26.69 862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

6 ( - ) Kagiso Rabada SA 802 22.95 902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

7 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 797 26.97 807 v NZ at Perth 2019

8 ( - ) Jasprit Bumrah India 779* 20.33 834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

9 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 770 27.65 825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

10= ( - ) J Hazlewood Aus 769 26.20 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

(+3) M Abbas Pak 769* 20.84 838 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2018

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

22 (+2) Yasir Shah Pak 623 30.16 878 v Eng at Lord's 2016

37 (+2) Jofra Archer Eng 412* 29.21 465 v Aus at The Oval 2019

69 (RE) Shadab Khan Pak 202*! 36.64 202 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 464 497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

2 ( - ) Jason Holder WI 447 485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

3 ( - ) R Jadeja India 397 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

4 ( - ) Mitchell Starc Aus 298 346 v India at Pune 2017

5 ( - ) R Ashwin India 281 492 v Eng at Mohali 2016