Cricket News

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings: Masood’s knock of 156 lifts him 14 places to a career-best 19th position

View Comments

Shan MaqsoodPakistan opener Shan Masood’s solid first-innings century and crucial second innings knocks by the England pair of Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler reflect in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, which were updated on Sunday after the first Test in Manchester.

Left-hander Masood’s knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, has lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam. Masood’s previous best was 32nd position in February this year.

Player of the Match Woakes has progressed 18 places to 78th position after figuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with Buttler that guided England to a three-wicket win. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to seventh position in the list of all-rounders. Buttler’s innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

In the bowlers’ list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

For England, Stuart Broad remains in third position after taking six wickets in the match, but has closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer’s four wickets have helped him advance two places to 37th in the list.

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth at 140.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. More on the WTC is available here.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings (as of 9 August, after the first England-Pakistan Test in Manchester):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts       Avge   Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       Steve Smith       Aus         911      62.84    947 v SA at Durban 2018

   2        ( - )       Virat Kohli          India        886      53.62    937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

   3        ( - )       M Labuschagne   Aus         827*!   63.43    827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

   4        (+1)      K Williamson        NZ          812      50.99    915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

   5        (+2)      David Warner      Aus         793      48.94    880 v NZ at Perth 2015

   6        ( - )       Babar Azam        Pak         791      44.74    800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

   7        (-3)       Ben Stokes         Eng        775      37.84    827 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

   8        ( - )       C Pujara             India       766      48.66    888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

   9        ( - )       Joe Root            Eng        742      48.05    917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

  10       ( - )       Ajinkya Rahane    India       726      42.88    825 v NZ at Indore 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

  19       (+14)     Shan Masood      Pak        653!     33.62     653 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

  30=     (+14)     Jos Buttler         Eng        589      32.31     635 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2018

  36=     (+10)     Ollie Pope          Eng        564*!   42.20     564 v Pak at Old Trafford 2020

  78=     (+18)     Chris Woakes      Eng        396      27.25    496 v India at Lord's 2018

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       Pat Cummins      Aus         904      21.82    914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

   2        ( - )       Neil Wagner       NZ          843      26.60    859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

   3        ( - )       Stuart Broad      Eng         836      27.79    880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

   4        ( - )       Tim Southee      NZ          812!     29.00    812 v India at Christchurch 2020

   5        ( - )       Jason Holder      WI          810      26.69    862 v Eng at Southampton 2020

   6        ( - )       Kagiso Rabada    SA          802      22.95    902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

   7        ( - )       Mitchell Starc     Aus         797      26.97    807 v NZ at Perth 2019

   8        ( - )       Jasprit Bumrah   India        779*     20.33   834 v WI at Jamaica 2019

   9        ( - )       Trent Boult        NZ          770      27.65   825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

  10=     ( - )       J Hazlewood     Aus          769      26.20   864 v India at Bengaluru 2017

            (+3)      M Abbas           Pak          769*     20.84   838 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2018

Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

 22        (+2)      Yasir Shah          Pak         623      30.16    878 v Eng at Lord's 2016

 37        (+2)      Jofra Archer        Eng        412*    29.21    465 v Aus at The Oval 2019

 69        (RE)      Shadab Khan       Pak        202*!   36.64    202 v Eng at Old Trafford 2020

All-rounders (top five)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       Ben Stokes        Eng         464      497 v WI at Old Trafford 2020

   2        ( - )       Jason Holder      WI          447      485 v Eng at Southampton 2020

   3        ( - )       R Jadeja            India        397      438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

   4        ( - )       Mitchell Starc     Aus          298      346 v India at Pune 2017

   5        ( - )       R Ashwin           India        281      492 v Eng at Mohali 2016

ICC Test rankings, Ben Stokes Shan Masood

TOP PICKS