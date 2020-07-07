Cricket News

ICC Test Player Rankings: Holder, Stokes in focus in England-West Indies series

Jason Holder CricketCaptains Jason Holder of the West Indies and Ben Stokes of England head into the opening match of their three-Test series as the top two all-rounders in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings, as well as the top-ranked batsmen from their respective sides.

Holder, only the second West Indies player after Sir Garry Sobers to hold the top spot among Test all-rounders, has a career best 473 points going into the Southampton Test. The 28-year-old from Barbados has been at the top since January 2019.

Stokes, who is skipper for the opening match as Joe Root will be away for the birth of his second child, is on 407 points. Stokes would be looking to work his way up in the points aggregate during the series and emulate compatriot Andrew Flintoff, the last England player at the top of the Test all-rounders’ list, in May 2006.

Holder is in 35th position among batsmen with Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite ranked from 44th to 52nd places. Shai Hope, currently in 64th position, would be hoping to move up by striking the kind of form that saw him score twin centuries to win the Leeds Test three years ago. Holder is also their leading bowler, in third position, with fast bowlers Kemar Roach (11th) and Shannon Gabriel (19th) others in the top 20.

Tenth-ranked Stokes is England’s leading batsman in the absence of Root, while their next highest ranked batsman is Rory Burns in 33rd position – back after injuring himself playing football. Formerly top-ranked James Anderson leads the bowlers in eighth position with Chris Woakes (23rd) and Stokes (26th) just outside the top 20.

ICC World Test Championship: England, currently on 146 points, would be aiming to overtake New Zealand (180) to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table while the West Indies would be hoping to garner their opening points having previously lost 2-0 to table leaders India. England drew a five-Test series 2-2 against Australia and won a four-match series 3-1 against South Africa.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final to decide the champion.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as of 6 July, before the England-West Indies series):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

Steve Smith

Aus

911

62.84

947 v SA at Durban 2018

2

Virat Kohli

Ind

886

53.62

937 v Eng at Southampton 2018

3

Marnus Labuschagne

Aus

827*!

63.43

827 v NZ at Sydney 2020

4

Kane Williamson

NZ

813

50.99

915 v Ban at Hamilton 2019

5

Babar Azam

Pak

800!

45.12

800 v Ban at Rawalpindi 2020

6

David Warner

Aus

793

48.94

880 v NZ at Perth 2015

7

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ind

766

48.66

888 v SL at Nagpur 2017

8

Joe Root

Eng

764

48.40

917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

9

Ajinkya Rahane

Ind

726

42.88

825 v NZ at Indore 2016

10

Ben Stokes

Eng

718

36.54

745 v SA at Port Elizabeth 2020

Other selected rankings

Rank(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

33

Rory Burns

Eng

579*

33.75

597 v SA at Centurion 2019

35

Jason Holder

WI

570

32.72

581 v Eng at Barbados 2019

42

Joe Denly

Eng

550*

30.00

578 v SA at Cape Town 2020

44

Shane Dowrich

WI

544!

30.08

544 v Afg at Lucknow 2019

48=

Jonny Bairstow

Eng

516

34.74

772 v SA at Old Trafford 2017
 

Roston Chase

WI

516

31.38

626 v Pak at Dominica 2017

52

Kraigg Brathwaite

WI

508

33.29

701 v Eng at Headingley 2017

64

Shai Hope

WI

479

27.23

653 v Zim at Bulawayo 2017

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

1

Pat Cummins

Aus

904

21.82

914 v Eng at Old Trafford 2019

2

Neil Wagner

NZ

843

26.60

859 v Aus at Melbourne 2019

3

Jason Holder

WI

830!

26.37

830 v Afg at Lucknow 2019

4

Tim Southee

NZ

812!

29.00

812 v India at Christchurch 2020

5

Kagiso Rabada

SA

802

22.95

902 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2018

6

Mitchell Starc

Aus

796

26.97

806 v NZ at Perth 2019

7

Jasprit Bumrah

Ind

779*

20.33

835 v WI at Jamaica 2019

8

James Anderson

Eng

775

26.83

903 v India at Lord's 2018

9

Trent Boult

NZ

770

27.65

825 v Eng at Lord's 2015

10

Josh Hazlewood

Aus

769

26.20

863 v India at Bengaluru 2017

Other selected rankings

Rank(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Avge

Highest Rating

11(-1)

Kemar Roach

WI

763

27.13

780 v India at Jamaica 2019

13(-1)

Stuart Broad

Eng

753

28.50

880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

19(-)

S Gabriel

WI

673

30.63

757 v Ban at Jamaica 2018

23(-)

Chris Woakes

Eng

594*

30.88

609 v Pak at The Oval 2016

26(-)

Ben Stokes

Eng

567

32.68

606 v WI at St Lucia 2019

27=

Moeen Ali

Eng

548

36.59

633 v WI at Edgbaston 2017

36(-)

Mark Wood

Eng

439*!

31.41

439 v SA at Johannesburg 2020

37=

Jofra Archer

Eng

410*

27.40

465 v Aus at The Oval 2019

39=

Sam Curran

Eng

394*

31.70

409 v SA at Cape Town 2020
 

Jack Leach

Eng

394*

29.02

450 v Aus at The Oval 2019

41(-)

Rahkeem Cornwall

WI

364*!

22.61

364 v Afg at Lucknow 2019

All-rounders (top five)

Rank(+/-)

Player

Team

Pts

Highest Rating

1

Jason Holder

WI

473!

473 v Afg at Lucknow 2019

2

Ben Stokes

Eng

407

411 v SA at Port Elizabeth 2020

3

R Jadeja

Ind

397

438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

4

Mitchell Starc

Aus

298

346 v India at Pune 2017

5

R Ashwin

Ind

282

492 v Eng at Mohali 2016
