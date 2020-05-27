ICC to discuss process for electing next Chairman at Board meeting on Thursday

The ICC Board met on Tuesday to discuss the process for electing the next Chair of the ICC. No final decision was taken regarding the election process and the subject will be discussed further at the next ICC Board meeting on Thursday.

The existing Chair confirmed he was not seeking any extension to his term but would support the Board to ensure a smooth transition.

Additionally, reports of a postponement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus.