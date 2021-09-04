Shooting News

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals

View Comments

Avani Lakhera Shooting TokyoTokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals on Friday. Lekhara won bronze medal in women’s 50m rifle 3-position SH1 to add to her earlier gold in women’s 10m air rifle shooting SH1 class at Tokyo.

The 19-year-old Lekhara qualified second for the event with a score of 1176, including 51 inner 10s. In the finals, Lekhara totalled 445.9 to finish ahead of Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik

Two-time champion Zhang Cuiping of China took the gold with a new Paralympic record of 457.9 while Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop won the silver with a score of 457.1.

Harvinder wins first archery medal for India at Para Games

Meanwhile, archer Harvinder Singh won a bronze medal in the men’s individual recurve - open event on Friday. Harvinder Singh’s medal was India’s first-ever podium finish in archery at the Para Games.

Harvinder beat South Korea’s Kim Min Su 6-5 in a shoot-off to win India’s third medal of the day at Tokyo 2020.

Praveen bags silver in high jump T64

Meanwhile, India’s Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in high jump T64 with Asian record. Praveen Kumar managed a jump of 2.07m while Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards jumped 2.10m for the gold.

India has, so far, won 13 medals at Tokyo 2020 - its best performance at the Para Games till date.

TOP PICKS