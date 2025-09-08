India end eight-year wait, lift Hero Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 in front of home crowd

Rajgir (Bihar): The wait is finally over. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team reclaimed their place at the top of Asian hockey with a resounding 4-1 victory over Korea in the final of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Sunday. In front of a packed-to-capacity Rajgir Sports Complex, the hosts put on a clinical display of pace, power, and precision to secure their first Asia Cup crown since 2017 in Dhaka.

A Dream Start Sets the Tone

The atmosphere was electric even before pushback, with thousands of local fans thronging the stadium. They didn’t have to wait long to erupt. Within 30 seconds, Sukhjeet Singh produced a blistering finish off Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s measured assist, smashing a tomahawk past Korean keeper Jaehan Kim to give India a perfect start.

Korea tried to push back, but India maintained momentum. A penalty stroke came India’s way after Mandeep Singh was fouled, but Jugraj Singh’s attempt was padded away by Kim, keeping the Koreans alive in the contest.

Dilpreet’s Double Lights Up Rajgir

The second quarter slowed down with Korea tightening their defence, but it was only a matter of time before India broke through again. Dilpreet Singh struck in the 28th minute, threading a clever finish between the legs of the Korean goalie after being set up by Sanjay, who latched on to a long ball from Harmanpreet.

After the break, India—briefly reduced to 10 men following a green card for Sanjay—kept their composure. In the 45th minute, Dilpreet once again showed his class, turning in a move that originated from Harmanpreet’s intelligent pass into the circle. The Rajgir Sports Complex reverberated with chants of “India, India” as Dilpreet’s brace pushed the scoreline to 3-0.

Rohidas Delivers, Korea Responds

India’s fourth came soon after, courtesy of Amit Rohidas, who converted a penalty corner won through Dilpreet’s tireless play in the circle. At 4-0, the match looked sealed. Korea, however, found some consolation through Son Dain in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after a slick penalty corner variation involving Yang Jihun and Lee Jungjun.

But by then, India had already stamped their authority. They closed the match with controlled possession and disciplined defending, ensuring Korea never got close to mounting a comeback.

Rewards and Recognition

The victory was more than just a trophy—it was a statement of intent. Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh for each player and INR 1.5 lakh for every support staff member, recognising the monumental effort behind the team’s resurgence.

Significance of the Win

This title marks a significant milestone in India’s hockey journey, coming after an eight-year gap in which the team worked relentlessly to bridge gaps and strengthen its depth. For fans, the triumph is a moment of pride and for the players, validation of their hard work and resilience.

The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 final will be remembered not just for the scoreline, but for the sheer dominance India displayed—combining attacking flair, defensive solidity, and tactical maturity. With this win, India have once again cemented their status as Asia’s hockey powerhouse, setting the stage for bigger challenges on the global stage.