ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Girls and Boys begin on a winning note

Shimla, April 8: India’s Under-19 girls stamped their authority with a clinical 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka, even as early-round action across categories gathered pace at the regional qualification event for the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here at the Indira Gandhi Rajya Khel Parisar on Tuesday.

Having received a higher seeding, the Indian U-19 girls made an immediate impact. Jennifer Varghese, Ananya Muralidharan, and Prisha Goel all registered straight or four-game wins to complete a comprehensive sweep against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had edged Nepal 3-1, while Maldives overcame Bangladesh by an identical margin. Nepal bounced back strongly in the second round, blanking Bangladesh 3-0.

In the Under-15 boys’ section, India mirrored that dominance with a 3-0 rout of Maldives in the second round. Aditya Das, Akshay Kirikara, and Akash Rajavelu conceded very few points across their matches, underlining India’s depth at the sub-junior level. Sri Lanka had earlier defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the opening round.

The Under-15 girls’ category witnessed closer contests, with Maldives edging Nepal 3-2 in a hard-fought tie, while Sri Lanka comfortably beat Bangladesh 3-0.

In the Under-19 boys first round, Nepal scripted a fighting 3-2 comeback win over Bangladesh after trailing early, while Sri Lanka registered a straightforward victory over the Maldives.

The second-round matches in the Under-19 boys and Under-15 girls’ categories are yet to be played and are scheduled for the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 girls remain the only category competing for qualification to the Asian Youth Championships. However, the continental event, originally slated for June in Muscat, has been postponed owing to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

With momentum building and crucial ties ahead, the competition in Shimla is expected to intensify over the next few days.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated by the state chief minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, with the Director of Sports, Himachal Pradesh, and other dignitaries were present.

Results Team:

Under 19 Girls: Round 1: Sri Lanka bt Nepal 3-1 (Tamadi Alagiyawadu bt Binaca Rai 11-8, 12-10, 16-14, Shamalsha Halawathage bt Evana Thapa 13-11, 6-11, 11-8, 18-20, 11-5, Lesany Kujlappuwawadu lost to Yonggi Poudel 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11, Tamadi bt Evana 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6); Maldives bt Bangladesh 3-1 (Ibrahim Mishka bt Khoy Sai 11-8, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9, Fathimath Ali bt Oishe Rohman 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, Aishaath Nafiz lost to Resmi Tanchangya 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11, Fathimath bt Khoy 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7).

Round 2: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Jennifer Varghese bt Shamaisha 12-10, 11-8, 11-9, Ananya Muralidharan bt Tamadi 11-7, 11-7, 12-10, Prisha Goel bt Sandin Mudiyanselage 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-9); Nepal bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Evana bt Resmi 11-9, 11-6, 11-4, Binaca bt Khoy 11-6, 11-7, 11-9, Yonggi bt Oishe 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5).

Under 15 Girls: Round 1: Maldives bt Nepal 3-2 (Aaishath Thaseen bt Suramya Shakya 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, Aishath Nafiz bt Arsana Maharjan 11-9, 11-4, 11-5, Sara Moosa lost to Shyra 12-10, 7-11, 8-11, 7-11, Nafiz lost to Suramya 7-11, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, Thaseen bt Arsana 11-9, 11-7, 13-11); Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Muthuli Welathanthrige bt Rafia Chowdhury 11-6, 11-7, 11-9, Chanuki Kariyawasam bt Islam Roza 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, Hesanya Pathirana bt Most Roja 11-6,11-8, 11-6).

Under 19 Boys: Round 1: Nepal bt Bangladesh 3-2 (Himal Bista lost to Abul Hasib 9-11, 11-4, 11-13, 11-9, 9-11, Erish Shakya lost to Iqbal Nafiz 7-11, 6-11, 7-11. Sameer Khatri bt Tahmidur Rahman 12-10, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9, Himal bt Iqbal 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-9, Erish bt Abul 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9); Sri Lanka bt Maldives Akain Viyanduwa bt Awan Ibrahim 11-9, 11-5, 11-5, Nisalvin Danuk bt Mohammad Rafiu 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, Hareen Munasingha bt Imran Muhammad 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10).

Under 15 Boys: Round 1: Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Yenu Abeywickrama bt Midul Rahman 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-3, Sanon Menuwelge bt Shahin Ahamed 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-5, Pitiyage Silva bt Tamjid Porosh 11-8, 12-10, 11-5).

Round 2: India bt Maldives 3-0 (Aditya Das bt Mlohamed Rafiu 11-3, 11-3, 11-2, Akshay Kirikara bt Faaz Latheef 11-2, 11-5. 11-2, Akash Rajavelu bt Ayoob Saleem 11-4, 11-6, 11-3).