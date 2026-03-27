UTT 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National TT C’ships: Gujarat's Vivaan seals Under-15 golden double

Gandhidham: Vivaan Dave capped a memorable campaign by completing a fine double, adding the Under-15 boys’ singles crown to the team title he had helped Gujarat secure earlier in the championships at UTT 87th Inter-State Sub-Junior and Cadet National Table Tennis Championships at the M. P. Mittra Indoor Stadium in the Haresh Sangtani Sports Complex on Thursday.

In a gripping final, Vivaan staged a strong comeback to overcome Haryana's Vatsal Duklan 3-2. After falling two games behind, the Gujarat paddler showed remarkable composure under pressure, edging a tense third game before carrying the momentum through two closely fought deciders, which also went to deuce.

The semifinals offered contrasting narratives. Vivaan was clinical against Tamil Nadu's Akash Rajavelu, sealing a straight-games win 3-0 with controlled aggression and consistency. In the other semifinal, Vatsal battled through a five-game thriller against Maharashtra's Nilay Pattekar, holding his nerve in the decider to win 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Akash had beaten Aditya Das of West Bengal 3-1, while Vivaan survived a tough five-game test against J.N. Sanjey Arwindh. Nilay and Vatsal also came through hard-fought encounters to complete the semifinal lineup.

In the doubles, Tamil Nadu's K. Akshay Bhushan and Akash Rajavelu claimed the title after a hard-earned 12-10, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5 victory over West Bengal's Aditya Das and Rishaan Chattopadhyay, recovering strongly after trailing midway through the contest.

Ariv Dutta of West Bengal lifted the U-13 Boys singles title with a straight-games (3-0) win over Tamil Nadu's M. Ashvajith. Except for the third game in the final, where Ashvajith showed a semblance of resistance, the Tamil Nadu paddler was largely outplayed, particularly after dropping the first two games tamely.

In contrast, Ashvajith had been in complete control during the semifinals, dispatching Punjab’s Trijal Vohra in three games with aggressive, one-sided play. The other semifinal proved far more dramatic, as Ariv battled past Karnataka's M. Siddhanth in a hard-fought five-game contest, displaying remarkable resilience after being pushed to the limit. Ariv won alternate games and had to fight hard to clinch two deuce games, which ultimately gave him the edge before he wrapped up the match.

Gem Mahalanabish and Ariv Dutta of West Bengal secured the doubles crown with a straight-games (3-0) victory over Punjab's Trijal Vohra and Satvik Sharma. The West Bengal pair, however, maintained control throughout, although the third game witnessed a tighter contest before they closed it out.

Rajdeep Biswas of West Bengal dominated the final, defeating Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Tiwari 12-10, 11-4, 11-6. The opening game saw Rajdeep stretched, but he came back strongly to overcome the Maharashtra paddler, as the match eventually turned into a one-sided affair.

In the semifinals, Rajdeep delivered a commanding straight-games win over Arjun Sen, and Rajvardhan matched that intensity with an equally convincing 3-0 victory against Debanshu Chakraborty, setting up the final clash.

Results:

U-15 Youth Boys Singles: Final: Vivaan Dave (Guj) bt Vatsal Duklan (Har) 6-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8, 14-12.

Semifinals: Vivaan bt Akash Rajavelu (TN) 11-7, 11-8, 12-10; Vatsal bt Nilay Pattekar (Mah) 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9.

Quarterfinals: Akash bt Aditya Das (WB) 3-1; Vivaan bt J.N. Sanjey Arwindh (TN) 3-2; Nilay bt Aarav Acharya (Raj) 3-2; Vatsal bt Himon Mondal (WB) 3-1.

Doubles: Final: K. Akshay Bhushan/Akash Rajavelu (TN) bt Aaditya Das/Rishaan Chattopadhyay (WB) 12-10, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5.

U-13 Youth Boys Singles: Final: Ariv Dutta (WB) bt M. Ashvjith (TN) 11-4, 11-4, 11-9.

Semifinals: Aashvajith bt Trijal Vohra (Pun) 11-9, 11-4, 11-6; Ariv bt M. Siddhanth (Kar) 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6.

Quarterfinals: Trijal bt Raghav Mahajan (Mah) 3-2; Ashwajith bt Gem Mahalanabish (WB) 3-0; Ariv bt Dev Bhatt (Guj) 3-2; Siddhanth bt Rajdeep Biswas (WB) 3-2.

Doubles: Final: Gem Mahalanabish/Ariv Dutta (WB) bt Trijal Vohra/Satvik Sharma (Pun) 11-8, 11-5, 15-13.

U-11 Youth Boys Singles: Final: Rajdeep Biswas (WB) bt Rajvardhan Tiwari (Mah) 12-10, 11-4, 11-6.

Semifinals: Rajdeep bt Arjun Sen (WB) 3-0; Rajvardhan bt Debanshu Chakraborty (WB) 3-0.

Quarterfinals: Rajdeep bt Vaibhav Jeenepalli (AP) 3-0; Arjun bt Yuvaan Walia Singh (Mah_ 3-1; Rajvardhan bt Hridan Biswas (WB) 3-0; Debanshu bt Satvik Sharma (Pun) 3-1.