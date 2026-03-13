Amateur Lavanya plays steady golf to win 5th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Tour

Gurugram: Amateur Lavanya Gupta held her nerve and played steady as her main rivals struggled on the final day of the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Lavanya carded 2-over 74, which equalled the second-best card of the day. With rounds of 71-72-74, Lavanya was 1-over 217 and won by five shots over Durga Nittur (75-70-77) and Jasmine Shekar (70-74-78), who were tied second at 6-over 222.

Amandeep Drall (75) was sole fourth at 224 and Sneha Singh (77) was fifth at 227.

Mahreen Bhatia, the last amateur to win on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour before Lavanya, was sixth with a final round of 78 and a total of 228. Mahreen’s win had come in the 15th and final leg of the 2025 season at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course.

Lavanya opened the final day with a string of pars on her first six holes before she bogeyed the seventh and birdied the eighth. She double bogeyed the 10th and then parred the last eight holes.

Durga had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and then had one double bogey and three bogeys on the back nine.

Jasmine, too, had one birdie and one bogey on the front which was followed by a double bogey and four bogeys on the back nine.

Neha Tripathi (74) was seventh and Mannat Brar (82) was eighth, as four players Lavanya Jadon (78), Anvvi Dahhiya (78), amateur Aradhana Manikandan (81) and Saanvi Somu (83) were tied for the ninth place.

Among the big names on the WGAI, Tvesa Malik, a winner this season carded 80 and was Tied-15th, while Ridhima Dilawari, another winner in 2026, was ied-19th with a final round of 77.

The course played tough as only one player recorded an under-par score and that was Anvitha Narender, who shot 1-under 71, but finished Tied-16th.

This week a total of 57 entries were received for the Rs.18 lakh event.

Ridhima Dilawari continues to lead the Order of Merit with earnings of Rs. 7,61,667, while Jasmine Shekar is second with Rs.5,68,333 and Sneha Singh has picked up Rs.4,86,000.

The next event, which will be the sixth leg of the Tour, will be held at Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course, Noida from March 17 to 20, 2026.