Fourth leg of Women's Pro golf gets underway in Mumbai

Mumbai: The fourth leg of the Hero Women's pro golf tour 2013 gets underway at the Willingdon Sports Club here in Mumbai tomorrow. With three different winners in the last three legs, the 2013 season has gotten off to a very exciting start. The fourth leg will see the battle of supremacy between Smriti Mehra, Sharmila Nicollet and Neha Tripathi all winners of one leg each of the Hero WPGT 2013.





Sharmila, who won third leg at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, has been in great form and is keen on taking home her second title of the season. Smriti Mehra, winner of the second leg, will look to add a bit more consistency to her game. Neha Tripathi, who won the first leg, has impressed everyone this season with some solid golf and will look to add to her tally.



Another player to look out for will be Vani Kapoor. She hasn't had a great season so far but is determined to make up for the missed opportunities and put up a great show. The fourth leg of the HWPGT 2013 is poised to be great one.



This leg carries a total prize money of INR 500,000 and is the fourth tournament in the series of 12.