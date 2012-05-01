Sub-Junior Tour: Sunit takes first day’s lead

Jamshedpur: Sunit Chowrasia of Kolkata shot into a narrow lead of one stroke on the opening day of the first leg of the Tata Steel IGU Sub-Junior Tour’s Eastern Leg being held at the Beldih Golf Club here on Tuesday. The 16-year-old submitted a card of 7-over 79 to lead by a solitary shot over Mohd. Imtiaz in Category A. The Khanna brothers Viraj and Vishesh were one stroke apart to lie in the third and fourth position respectively.



Gurkirat Singh who also shot a 8-over 80 was leading in Category B with Udayjit Bhalotia was second at 88. Category C saw Devansh Chadha taking lead with a neatly compiled 8-over 80 while Hashan Rahman was second at 82. Sandeep Yadav topped the category D with a total of 80 while Abhikanas Basu was second. The last category which was played for nine holes saw Kaushal Bagrodia taking the lead at 51. However it was 5-year-old Arjun Kshettry who won the hearts of many when he completed nine holes.



Sunit Chowrasia who plays at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club made 11 pars with a string of five pars in a row on his last five holes on his front nine being the highlight of his round and almost repeat the feat on his back nine but managed to make four pars on his last four holes. Sunit could have had a couple of more pars but for his short game where he failed to save pars from around the green.



“I was hitting the ball well and felt happy about my game. I hope to play much better tomorrow,” said the leader after the round.



Top scores (after Round-1)



Category A

79 Sunit Chowrasia; 80 Mohd. Imtiaz; 81 Viraj Khanna; 82 Vishesh Khanna; 86 Parvez Khan



Category B

80 Gurkirat Singh; 88 Udayjit Bhalotia; 90 Akritdeep Sachdeva; 94 Yashvardhan Sarda; 96 Bishwam Ghosh



Category C

80 Devansh Chadha; 82 Hashan Rahman; 87 Bibek Sardar; 108 Rohil Chokhany



Category D

80 Sandeep Yadav; 97 Abhikanas Basu; 107 Rajib Ali



Category E

51 Kaushal Bagrodia; 56 Md Rayyan Habib; 57 Rakshik Basu